iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

