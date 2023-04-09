iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Reduced by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,622,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after buying an additional 357,020 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $111.15 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $122.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

