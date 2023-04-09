Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Nepsis Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 5.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

