Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

