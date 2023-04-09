Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average is $167.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

