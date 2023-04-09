JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after buying an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.