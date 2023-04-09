Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 220.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.69 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

