K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $5.74 Billion Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,735,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.