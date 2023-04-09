Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

