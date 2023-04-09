Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 826.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

