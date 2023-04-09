Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 174 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after buying an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after acquiring an additional 247,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316,982 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE IFF opened at $91.45 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.