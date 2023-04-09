Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,253 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,750,000 after buying an additional 980,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,011,000 after buying an additional 903,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AEM opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

