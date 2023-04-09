Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $31,000 Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,794 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,552.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

