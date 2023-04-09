Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $64,478,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HES opened at $140.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

