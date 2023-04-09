Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 246.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Crocs by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 112,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $143.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,696. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.