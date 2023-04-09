Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 523 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NYSE CC opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

