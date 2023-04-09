Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206,004 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 79.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in International Paper by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

