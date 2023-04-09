Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 196 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $92.95.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

