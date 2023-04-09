Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average of $169.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.