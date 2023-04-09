Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in Omnicell by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 180,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,722.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 355,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

OMCL stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 587.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

