Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

