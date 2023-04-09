MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AON by 749.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 6,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AON by 798.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 121,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,838 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AON opened at $322.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.05.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

