MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after acquiring an additional 515,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shell by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

