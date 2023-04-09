MGO One Seven LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $208.16 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.48 and its 200-day moving average is $227.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

