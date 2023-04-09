MGO One Seven LLC Invests $236,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after buying an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350,442 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Up 2.5 %

CSX stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

