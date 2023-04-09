MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 668,247 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 318,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after acquiring an additional 296,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11,179.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 187,814 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

