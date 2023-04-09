MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $422.92 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $445.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.41.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

