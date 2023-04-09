MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Boston Partners bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after acquiring an additional 345,161 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,571 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.