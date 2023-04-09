MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $194.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.54. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

