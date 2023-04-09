MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 282.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $2,153,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Trading Down 0.4 %

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $370.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

