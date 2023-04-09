MGO One Seven LLC Sells 214 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 100.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 43.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,012,000 after purchasing an additional 524,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

WDAY stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $235.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.67, a PEG ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.55.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.19.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.