MGO One Seven LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Insider Activity

Snap-on Price Performance

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA opened at $228.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.