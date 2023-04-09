Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $473.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,685 shares of company stock worth $45,314,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.