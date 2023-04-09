Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,911,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

