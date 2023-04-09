National Bank of Canada FI Buys 8,610 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.