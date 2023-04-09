National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,224 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Corteva by 107.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.