National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 9,310.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,738 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 147.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Syneos Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.