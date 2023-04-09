National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 15,109 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 159.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 2.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.9 %

DOV stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.85. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.