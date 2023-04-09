National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 40,989 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,989 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

