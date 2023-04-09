National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $204.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.75. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $219.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -486.92 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

