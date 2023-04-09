National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $55.04.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

