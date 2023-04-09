NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NetApp were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

