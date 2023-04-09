Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stake Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,729 shares of company stock worth $61,686 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.