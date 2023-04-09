Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 587.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $127.29.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

