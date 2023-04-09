Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 455,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,461,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.57. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

