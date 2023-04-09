Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,519 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 61,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 95,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $137.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

