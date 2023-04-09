Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $502,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Unity Software by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 711,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 117,106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,394 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

NYSE U opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.