PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
