Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 61,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 95,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alphabet Price Performance
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
