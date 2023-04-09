Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after acquiring an additional 220,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $80,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $592,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,684.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $676,043 and sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,815,700. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

